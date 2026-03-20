xAI has launched Grok 4.20, a new mode that deploys four independent agents to handle user queries. When a single artificial intelligence proves insufficient, these agents analyse the question, debate among themselves and deliver the most accurate and comprehensive response possible. The feature is now available globally to SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers. This multi-agent system marks a notable advance in collaborative artificial intelligence, offering deeper insights and stronger performance on complex tasks. The announcement, which includes a promotional video, has already attracted over six million views, with users praising the enhanced reasoning quality across varied subjects. Grok Imagine New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches 10-Second Video Generation; Comes With Improved Audio and Video Quality.

Try Grok 4.20 Heavy, Urges Elon Musk to All

Try Grok 4.20 Heavy https://t.co/CZnx6WAQ7K — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2026

Grok 4.20 Launched

When one brain isn't enough, switch to Grok 4.20. Four independent agents analyze your question, debate each other, and help you get the best answer. Available now to SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers globally. pic.twitter.com/fW7637fMZ6 — Grok (@grok) March 19, 2026

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