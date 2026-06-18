Tesla Full Self-Driving Update: Elon Musk Announces New Feature To Remember User Parking Preferences at Home, Office and Other Destinations

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Tesla is set to enhance its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software with a new feature that remembers user parking preferences at home, office, school drop-offs, and other regular destinations. Elon Musk confirmed the improvement, noting that destination parking remains the primary reason drivers intervene with FSD today. Critical safety interventions are now extremely rare, highlighting the system's growing reliability. The update aims to minimise manual overrides and bring FSD closer to seamless autonomous operation for everyday use. This development underscores Tesla's continued progress towards fully autonomous driving, potentially boosting user confidence and adoption of the technology. How Tesla FSD and Quick-Thinking Son Saved Father’s Life During Heart Attack in Model Y (Video).

Tesla FSD Update Coming With New Features, Announces Elon Musk

Upcoming releases of FSD will remember your parking preferences, so that the car goes to the right location at your home, office, school drop off, etc. Destination parking is by far the biggest reason people now intervene with FSD. Critical safety interventions are extremely… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2026

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