Elon Musk has announced the launch of 10-second video generation in the Grok AI chatbot. His xAI company has rolled out this new Grok feature, allowing users to create videos longer than the previously generated 5-second clips. In addition, xAI has introduced improvements in both audio and video quality. The timer option has yet to be rolled out, and a full rollout is expected soon. Elon Musk’s xAI is expected to bring more upgrades in the future. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Introduces ‘Search Auto-Complete’ To Speed Up User Interaction.

Grok Imagine Lets Users Create 10-Second Long Videos

Grok Imagine now does 10 second videos with better video and much better audio https://t.co/jLEqsNTBC1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)