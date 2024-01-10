One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns Paytm, announces an investment of Rs 100 crore in Gujarat's GIFT City to offer an AI-driven cross-border remittance payment technology system and deliver cost-effective solutions globally. The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is an ideal innovation hub for cross-border activity, and Paytm will use its proven capabilities to innovate and build new tech for global investors. By investing Rs 100 crore, the company will build a global financial ecosystem driven by artificial intelligence. Moreover, Paytm will set up a development centre in Gandhinagar's GIFT City to build solutions, provide a technology backbone, and create jobs. The company will create a world-class suite of financial products and services. Elon Musk’s X Pays Over 80,000 Content Creators Through Its ‘Ad Revenue Sharing Program’, CEO Announces To Significantly Increase Creator Rewards in 2024: Report.

Paytm To Invest Rs 100 Crore in GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

