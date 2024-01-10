Elon Musk's X "paid over 80,000 creators through its ad revenue programme in less," says DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) in his post on X. The same user posted in December 2023 that the platform paid over $20 million to the content creators through its ad-sharing programme, and people also confirmed on the post on X about receiving the payment. The user further wrote, "More and more content creators are joining the X family." Elon Musk replies to the post and says that creator rewards will increase significantly in 2024. X Ads Revenue Sharing Program: Elon Musk-Run Platform Pays USD 20 Million to Content Creators.

X Pays 80,000 Content Creators in Less Than a Year:

Creator rewards will increase significantly this year https://t.co/TlQKxFci9y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

