Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force on Tuesday said that it downed Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight. Speaking about the incident, the Air Force of Ukraine said that Russia launched a total of 13 Shahed-136 and 131 "kamikaze" drones at Ukraine out of which 12 were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukraine Downs 12 Iranian-Made Shahed Drones Overnight

⚡️Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight In total, Russia launched 13 Shahed-136 and 131 "kamikaze" drones at Ukraine, 12 of which Ukraine's air defenses shot down, the Air Force said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 28, 2023

