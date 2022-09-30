A reported suicide bomb blast at an educational facility in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed at least 19 and left 27 others injured. The attack took place at an education institute where an entrance exam was taking place. As of now there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack. Kabul Blast: At Least 4 Killed, 10 Wounded After Explosion Near Mosque in Afghanistan’s Capital

