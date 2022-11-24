Zhengzhou, a central Chinese city home to a massive iPhone factory has ordered an effective lockdown for several districts, as officials struggle to control a Covid-19 outbreak that has sparked violent protests and panic. The local government said that residents of the city cannot leave the area unless they have a negative COVID-19 test and permission from local authorities. Lockdown in China: Droves of Migrant Workers Flee From iPhone Factory in Coronavirus-Hit Zhengzhou, Videos Go Viral

Lockdown in Zhengzhou:

