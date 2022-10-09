Max Verstappen won his second F1 title as he became the 2022 champion following his victory in Suzuka. The Dutchman finished first and following a five-second penalty to Charles Leclerc, which saw the Ferrari man drop to third, Verstappen opened up a big enough lead in the driver's standings to seal the championship.

Victory in Suzuka

BREAKING: Max Verstappen wins Japanese Grand Prix — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 9, 2022

Double World Champion

Max Verstappen, you are a DOUBLE WORLD CHAMPION 👑👑 pic.twitter.com/mViZ5woEit — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)