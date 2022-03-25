The European Union and the United States reached a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more US liquefied natural gas (LNG) in order to curb their reliance on Russian gas.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: US and EU reach deal to ensure additional liquified natural gas volumes for the EU market of at least 15 billion cubic meters in 2022 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)