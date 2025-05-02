China has reignited the debate over COVID-19’s origins in a newly released white paper, suggesting the virus may have originated in the United States. Published Wednesday by the state-run Xinhua news agency, the document directly counters an April 18 statement from the Trump administration, which launched a website promoting the theory that the virus emerged from a lab in China. The move marks a renewed exchange of blame between the two countries over the pandemic’s source. Pandemic War of Words: China Now Shifts Blame to US for Origin of COVID-19 After Donald Trump’s Allegation.

China Reasserts COVID-19 May Have Originated in US

BREAKING: Chinese government released a white paper asserting that there is “substantial evidence” suggesting COVID-19 may have originated in the U.S. before it was detected in China. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 2, 2025

