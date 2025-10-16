During a ballroom dinner at the White House on Wednesday, October 15, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he prevented a potential war between India and Pakistan by leveraging trade pressure. Addressing guests, including top business leaders and donors, Trump said, "We stopped a lot of these wars using trade. As an example, India and Pakistan were going at it really hard... I said we are not going to do a trade deal unless they stop the war." He added that he threatened a “200% tariff” on their exports to the US to force de-escalation. "I spoke to the leaders of both nations... and the next day, they said they decided to stop fighting. I love stopping wars," Trump stated. The dinner was part of an event to raise funds for a planned White House ballroom, attended by executives from Google, Microsoft, Palantir, and Blackstone. Donald Trump Reiterates ‘US Ended India-Pakistan Conflict’ Claim During UN Address (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Says He Stopped India-Pakistan War With 200% Tariff Warning

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "...We stopped a lot of these wars using trade. As an example, India and Pakistan were going at it really hard. Seven planes were shot down...Bad things were happening and I was talking to both of them about trade...I said we are not going… pic.twitter.com/TX4G3mbdmW — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025

