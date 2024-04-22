UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres marked Earth Day 2024 with a call for global unity against the climate crisis, emphasising the urgent need for collective action. In a video message on X, Guterres said, "On Earth Day, we must stand for our planet. A planet threatened by climate change, by pollution, by biodiversity loss. A planet that needs to be rescued. So we must unite. And we must mobilise all our efforts for Climate Action." This year's theme, "Planet vs Plastics", underscores the ongoing environmental challenges and the imperative to address them collectively. Earth Hour Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About the Global Initiative To Switch Off Lights, Raising Awareness of Environmental Issues.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Calls for Global Unity

On #EarthDay, we must stand for our planet. A planet threatened by climate change, by pollution, by biodiversity loss. A planet that needs to be rescued. So we must unite. And we must mobilize all our efforts for #ClimateAction. pic.twitter.com/BIqVxprfWK — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 21, 2024

