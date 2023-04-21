A major earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on Richter's scale hit the Molucca Sea region on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred around 3 pm in the northern part of the region. Earthquake in Chile: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits Vallenar, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in Indonesia:

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred at 1500 hours in the northern part of the Molucca sea: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/1crmQZIKUr — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

