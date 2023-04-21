Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Vallenar [Chile], April 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 97 km West Southwest of Vallenar, Chile on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Vallenar is a city and commune in the Atacama Region of Chile.

The earthquake occurred at 01:51:28 (UTC+05:30) and hit Vallenar, Chile at a depth of 35 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 28.982°S and 71.642°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

