Earthquake in Peru: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Strikes Arequipa Region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale struck Arequipa region of southern Peru on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 20, 2023 06:28 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale struck Arequipa region of southern Peru on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), GFZ said. Earthquake in China: At Least 131 People Dead After 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Northwestern China.

Earthquake in Peru

