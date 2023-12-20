Earthquake in Peru: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Strikes Arequipa Region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale struck Arequipa region of southern Peru on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), GFZ said. Earthquake in China: At Least 131 People Dead After 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Northwestern China.

Earthquake in Peru

BREAKING: Magnitude 6.1 earthquake reported near southern Peru - EMSC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)