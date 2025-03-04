Multiple videos going viral on social media show billionaire Elon Musk with a swastika in his hand as he is being mocked at the carnival in Dusseldorf, Germany. The viral video shows a parade float of Elon Musk peeing in a diaper while holding a swastika. The moment came during a Rosenmontag celebration in Germany. Speaking about the parade float, German artist Jacques Tilly said, "Elon Musk has clearly gone mad... Musk is being chased by a doctor with a straightjacket trying to catch him." Elon Musk Shares Past Video Clip of SpaceX Starship’s Water Landing Ahead of Flight 8 Test (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Shown With a Swastika in His Hand at a Carnival in Germany

NEW: German man wearing eyeliner who built a parade float of Elon Musk peeing in a diaper while holding a swastika, says Musk has clearly "gone mad." Yes, Elon Musk is the one who has gone mad lmao. The moment came during a Rosenmontag celebration in Germany. "Elon Musk… pic.twitter.com/zKKttqOKC1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 3, 2025

