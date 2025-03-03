Elon Musk shared a past video on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing a SpaceX Starship upper stage performing a vertical water landing. The video highlights a past landing attempt, giving a glimpse into the development of the Starship programme. Musk said, "We need to perfect ship reentry at extreme temperatures before attempting to catch the ship with the tower arms, like the booster." SpaceX is preparing for a major test flight of the Starship Super Heavy on March 4 after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It follows the loss of the previous Starship prototype during flight, which led to a thorough investigation. After reviewing the safety measures, the FAA has approved for Flight 8. The Starship’s forward flaps have also been upgraded to reduce reentry heating and simplify the mechanisms. During the flight test, Starship will launch four Starlink simulators that are similar in size to the next-generation Starlink satellites. SpaceX Starship Flight 8 Launch: Elon Musk Announces Launch Date of Next Flight Test, Will Include Super Heavy Booster Liftoff, Return and Catch.

Elon Musk Shares Past Video Clip of SpaceX Starship’s Water Landing

This is a real video of a past @SpaceX Starship water landing. Trying again tomorrow. We need to perfect ship reentry at extreme temperatures before attempting to catch the ship with the tower arms, like the booster. pic.twitter.com/tss9Lb4fWr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2025

