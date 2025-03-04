Elon Musk has criticised USAID for allegedly interfering in governments worldwide, pushing radical left-wing policies. Elon Musk reposted a X post that detailed a Gazeta Polska investigation that allegedly revealed that millions in US taxpayer dollars were funneled into Polish groups under the Biden administration to undermine the ruling PiS government. As per the investigation, the funds reportedly supported activist organisations, progressive media, and efforts to silence conservative outlets like TV Republika by pressuring advertisers. Donald Trump-Led Administration Puts USAID Staffers on Leave Worldwide, Fires at Least 1,600.

Elon Musk Says USAID Interfered in Governments Throughout World

USAID was interfering in governments throughout the world and pushing radical left politics https://t.co/2qO9d3znnP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025

