Following a US strike on Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, Iranian state television issued a direct threat to the United States. Iran declared that “every American citizen or military personnel now constitutes a legitimate target.” Addressing President Donald Trump, Iran added, “You started it, and we will end it.” This comes as President Donald Trump has announced that the United States has launched strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites. The decision to involve the US directly came after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran. Donald Trump Says 'US Launches Strike on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan Nuclear Sites in Iran'.

Iran Threatens US

BREAKING: Iranian state television says, 'every American citizen or military personnel in the region is now a target'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 22, 2025

BREAKING: Iran's state television says to Trump, 'you started it and we will end it' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 22, 2025

