Donald Trump Says 'US Launches Strike on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan Nuclear Sites in Iran'

The US launched the attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, June 21, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social. Donald Trump emphasised that a full payload of "bombs" was dropped on the Fordow nuclear site in Iran. "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter, (sic)" Donald Trump posted on his social media platform. On Friday, Trump said Iran had a "maximum" of two weeks to avoid potential American airstrikes. The strikes on Iran's nuclear sites came after reports said the US B-2 stealth bombers took off from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri towards a strategic base in Guam in the western Pacific as the conflict between Iran and Israel entered the second week. US B2 Stealth Bombers Take Off From Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base Towards Guam: Report.
— Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) June 21, 2025
