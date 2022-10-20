Amid the ongoing political crisis, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to return to the country this weekend. As per reports from Reuters, Boris Johnson, who is on a holiday abroad, might return and participate in the race for British Prime Minister after resignation of Liz Truss. British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday resigned from her post as PM only after 45-days of term in office. Liz Truss is the shortest serving Prime Minister of the country. Also Read | Rishi Sunak Would Beat Liz Truss if UK PM Poll Held Now, Says Survey.

Boris Johnson Flying Back to Britain This Weekend

