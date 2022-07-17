India's economy has remained resilient in the face of global headwinds and with inflation coming off its recent peak is expected to stay on course to become the world's fastest-growing economy, the Reserve Bank of India said on Saturday. The recent revival of the southwest monsoon and renewed planting raised expectations that rural demand will soon catch up with urban spending and consolidate a recovery, the RBI said in a bulletin.

Check Tweet:

India on course to become world's fastest-growing economy, says RBI https://t.co/pucy4gLMqjpic.twitter.com/CbyA8LCAO7 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2022

