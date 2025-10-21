Today, October 21, US President Donald Trump once again claimed to have stopped the war between India and Pakistan. Speaking during the Rose Garden Club Luncheon, Donald Trump said about wars, "Of the eight, five were based solely on trade and tariffs. India-Pakistan were going at it. Two nuclear powers and serious nuclear." The US President further revealed how he stopped the ongoing conflict between nuclear powers India and Pakistan. "They were ready to go and I called them up, I said, you go to war and we're not doing a trade deal and they said, well, what does one thing have to do with the other? I said, it has a lot, you are nuclear powers, and if you do it, we're not doing a trade deal," he said. Donald Trump also said that 24 hours later, India and Pakistan called him and told him that they decided not to do it. "We stopped the war. We stopped a potential disaster, a nuclear disaster, because of trade...," he added. Diwali 2025: US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes on Deepawali, Calls It ‘Timeless Reminder of Light’s Victory Over Darkness’.

US President Claims To Stop War Between India and Pakistan Once Again

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "...I mentioned eight wars. Of the eight, five were based solely on trade and tariffs. India-Pakistan were going at it. Two nuclear powers and serious nuclear. Seven planes shot down. They were ready to go and I called them up, I said, you… pic.twitter.com/B2xnO9dECZ — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump Hosts Rose Garden Club Lunch

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Account of White House). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

