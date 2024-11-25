Israel cabinet will meet on Tuesday, November 26, to approve a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, Reuters reported, citing a senior Israeli official. Israeli officials had said earlier that a deal to end the war was getting closer, though some issues remained. U.S. news website Axios, citing an unnamed senior US official, said Israel and Lebanon had agreed to the terms of a deal, and a senior Israeli official told Reuters Tuesday's meeting was intended to approve it. Hezbollah-Israel War: Hezbollah Fires Over 180 Rockets, Other Projectiles Into Israel, Wounding at Least 7.

Israel-Hebzollah Ceasefire Deal

