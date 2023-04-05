Bob Lee, a famous tech executive, was stabbed on Tuesday (April 4) at around 2:35 am at the 300 block of Main Street in San Francisco. Bob Lee was immediately taken to a hospital nearby. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Police were looking for his murderer and launched a number if anyone wants to share any information regarding this case. Bob Lee brought a revolution in the tech industry by bringing Android and CashApp for users. He launched Square Cash, now known as CashApp, in 2013. He used to invest in companies like SpaceX, Clubhouse and Figma. France: Teacher Stabbed to Death by ‘Possessed’ Student Near Biarritz.

Bob Lee Stabbed To Death

JUST IN: Tech executive Bob Lee, who helped create CashApp and Android, stabbed to death in San Francisco https://t.co/iswskUsrua — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 5, 2023

