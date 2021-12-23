A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen. The lickable TV screen can imitate flavours of food. This device, named 'Taste the TV' aka TTTV, is touted as a great step towards the multi-sensory viewing experience.

Check It Out:

Lick it up: Japan professor creates 'tele-taste' TV screen https://t.co/wmWYtQJYwr pic.twitter.com/cYK8pTv58U — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)