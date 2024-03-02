The Rubymar, a cargo ship that was deserted in the southern Red Sea after a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthis on February 18, has now sunk, according to a statement released on Saturday by the internationally recognised government of Yemen. The crew was promptly evacuated following the missile strike. The US military has stated that at the time of the attack, the Rubymar was carrying more than 41,000 tons of fertiliser. If this were to spill into the Red Sea, it could potentially cause a significant environmental catastrophe. Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Ship As Crew Abandons It in Gulf of Aden.

Rubymar Sinks in Red Sea

