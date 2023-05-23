Russian Security Chief Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that the more destructive the weapons that Ukraine receives from its Western backers, the higher the risk of “nuclear apocalypse,” the state-owned news agency RIA reported. He also said that Kyiv's denial of involvement in an armed incursion in the Russian border region of Belgorod was a "lie". Russia To Station Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nuclear War Threatened by Russia?

