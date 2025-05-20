The Pakistan government on Tuesday, May 20, approved a proposal to promote army chief General Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. This comes days after the country's worst military conflict with neighbour India in nearly three decades. The rank is extremely rare; it was last awarded in 1959 to General Ayub Khan. ‘Army Chief Asim Munir Called Me at Around 2:30 AM’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Admits India’s Missiles Hit Nur Khan Airbase and Other Sites After Series of Denials (Watch Video).

General Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal Rank

Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, reports Geo News. pic.twitter.com/FaCEDT2lgZ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025

