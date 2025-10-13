Portland in the US state of Oregon witnessed the "Emergency World Naked Bike Ride" on Sunday, October 12, as thousands of participants protested against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump's policies. Multiple videos surfaced online show nude protestors staging a "die in" demonstration on the Burnside Bridge in Portland. Protestors were seen pedaling through the streets of Portland wearing absolutely nothing - or close to it - during the "emergency" edition of the annual World Naked Bike Ride. According to a report in AP, the World Naked Bike Ride is an annual tradition that usually takes place in the summer; however, organizers of the Sunday's hastily called event said that another nude ride was necessary to speak out against President Donald Trump's attempts to mobilize the National Guard to quell protests. Portland Plane Crash Video: 3 Dead After Small Aircraft Crashes Into Row of Townhouses in Oregon, TV Station Reports.

World Naked Bike Ride Portland Holds 'Die in Demonstration on Burnside Bridge (NSFW Video)

World Naked Bike Ride Portland holds a “die in” demonstration on the Burnside Bridge pic.twitter.com/RVQoGKVvup — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 13, 2025

Hundreds of Naked Bike Riders Join the Protest in Front of the ICE Facility in Portland (NSFW Clip)

Hundreds of naked bike riders have now joined the protest in front of the ICE Facility and now there’s a massive turnout of people here. Portland PD has issued multiple warnings asking protesters to clear the road or they would be subject to arrest and crowd control munitions… pic.twitter.com/0X23GzyZ1i — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Jorge Ventura Media), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

