US Vice President JD Vance reported that pro-Ukraine protesters confronted him while he was walking with his three-year-old daughter in Cincinnati, leaving her anxious. Vance posted on X, stating that the demonstrators followed them, shouting “Slava Ukraini.” He engaged them in conversation, hoping they would leave his child alone, calling their actions inappropriate. The vice president has faced backlash for his stance on Ukraine, particularly after a heated exchange with President Zelenskyy during a controversial Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump. Critics argue that Vance has been dismissive of Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. However, some social media users claimed the protesters were merely standing at the end of a blocked-off street rather than actively chasing Vance and his daughter. Paris AI Summit 2025: US Vice President JD Vance Lauds PM Narendra Modi’s Vision on AI, Says ‘Artifical Intelligence Won’t Replace Humans but Enhance Productivity’.

Pro-Ukraine Protesters Confront JD Vance in Cincinnati

US VP Shares Account on X

