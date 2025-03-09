US Vice President JD Vance reported that pro-Ukraine protesters confronted him while he was walking with his three-year-old daughter in Cincinnati, leaving her anxious. Vance posted on X, stating that the demonstrators followed them, shouting “Slava Ukraini.” He engaged them in conversation, hoping they would leave his child alone, calling their actions inappropriate. The vice president has faced backlash for his stance on Ukraine, particularly after a heated exchange with President Zelenskyy during a controversial Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump. Critics argue that Vance has been dismissive of Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. However, some social media users claimed the protesters were merely standing at the end of a blocked-off street rather than actively chasing Vance and his daughter. Paris AI Summit 2025: US Vice President JD Vance Lauds PM Narendra Modi’s Vision on AI, Says ‘Artifical Intelligence Won’t Replace Humans but Enhance Productivity’.

Pro-Ukraine Protesters Confront JD Vance in Cincinnati

WATCH: Vice President JD Vance confronted protesters in Cincinnati on Saturday and discussed the war in Ukraine. Vance claims the protesters were following him, and he condemned them on social media. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/j9Gr28Qyq5 pic.twitter.com/w6uOSQwH8H — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) March 8, 2025

US VP Shares Account on X

Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of “Slava Ukraini” protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared. I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them… — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 8, 2025

