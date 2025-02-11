Paris, February 11: US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that Artificial Intelligence can never replace humans but will make people more productive and will provide them with more freedom. Speaking after the address to the AI Action Summit in Paris by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, Vance said that "I appreciate Prime Minister Modi's point. AI, I really believe, will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings it will never replace human beings."

"I think too many leaders in the AI industry, when they talk about the fears of replacing workers, they really miss the point. AI is going to make us more productive, prosperous and free," Vance said said. He said that the Donald Trump led US administration "will maintain a pro-worker growth path for AI so it can be an important tool for job creation in the US." Paris AI Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Highlights Threat of Deepfakes and Disinformation, Urges World Leaders to Democratise Technology and Reskill People.

Co-chairing the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said that AI is reshaping the the polity, economy, security and society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century. But, it is very different from other technology milestones in human history," PMModi said. He also stated that AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, agriculture, education and other areas.

"Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption. But, history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. Its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," the Prime Minister said. In his speech, Vance also warned against excessive regulation of Artificial Intelligence. "We believe that excessive regulation of AI could kill a transformative industry just as it is taking off. We will make every effort to encourage pro-AI growth policies and I will like to see that the regulatory flavor making its way into larger conversations in this conference," the US Vice President said. India Ready To Share Its Experience, Expertise With World To Ensure ‘AI Future Is for Good, and for All’, Says PM Narendra Modi in Paris Summit.

Vance, however, warned that AI must be free from ideological bias.

"We feel very strongly that AI must remain free from ideological bias. American AI will not be co-opted for a tool for authoritarian censorship," he said. He also said that Trump administration will make sure that American AI shall partner with other foreign countries. "This administration will ensure that American AI technology continues to be the gold standard worldwide and we are the partner of choice for other foreign countries and certainly businesses as they expand their own use of AI," he said.

Vance also in an apparaent reference to Chinese goods being sold widely in the world, said it was "Cheap tech... heavily subsidised and exported by authoritarian regimes". Addressing the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is at the dawn of AI age. PM Modi said that machines can never overpower humans. "We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)