With Boris Johnson announcing that he will not stand in Tory leadership contest, Rishi Sunak has surged ahead in the race to be Conservative leader and Britain’s next Prime Minister. If he becomes PM, Rishi Sunak would replace Liz Truss who was forced to resign after she launched an economic programme that triggered turmoil on financial markets.

Check Tweet:

Rishi Sunak expected to become the UK's next prime minister as early as tomorrow after Boris Johnson pulls out of race — BNO News (@BNONews) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)