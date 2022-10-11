In an ongoing development in the growing conflict between Russia and tech giant Meta, the country's financial monitoring agency has added Facebook and Instagram's parent company to its list of 'Terrorists and Extremists'. Russia banned Facebook and Instagram for tolerating extremist activities on their platform towards Russia, (Russiaphobic activities) in past. Russia Would Consider Meeting Between Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at G20, Says Sergei Lavrov.

Check BNO News' tweet:

Russia's financial monitoring agency adds Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, to its list of “terrorists and extremists” — BNO News (@BNONews) October 11, 2022

