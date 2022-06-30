Salmonella bacteria has been discovered in the world’s biggest chocolate plant, run by Belgo-Swiss giant Barry Callebaut, the company said. While chocolate is not typically a source of Salmonella, outbreaks do occur. In the lead up to Easter, Italian chocolate giant Ferrero issued a recall for popular products from its Kinder range after detecting Salmonella in some products.

#BREAKING Salmonella found in Belgian chocolate plant, world's biggest: company pic.twitter.com/dYS6yo9tGr — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 30, 2022

🔴 #BREAKING | Salmonella bacteria have been discovered in the world's biggest chocolate plant, run by Belgo-Swiss giant Barry Callebaut, the firm said. (AFP News Agency) — NDTV (@ndtv) June 30, 2022

