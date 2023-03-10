Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday scrambled to reassure its venture capital clients their money was safe after a capital raise led to its stock collapsing 60%. To manage the cash crunch, the bank's publicly traded parent, SVB Financial, has sold fixed-income investments worth 21 billion US dollars at a roughly 1.8 billion after-tax loss and is now seeking to raise new capital through a share sale. Bank of England Hikes Interest Rates to 4%, Says Inflation in UK Has Peaked.

Silicon Valley Bank in Trouble:

Silicon Valley Bank scrambles to reassure clients after 60% stock wipe-out https://t.co/3nv67Cthsfpic.twitter.com/ZjjA5KrtEP — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2023

