Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing fresh legal trouble as special prosecutors filed a request to detain him on charges of insurrection and abuse of power. The case stems from his controversial martial law declaration on December 3, 2024, which was overturned just six hours later by lawmakers. Prosecutors allege Yoon obstructed justice and misused his authority during the brief enforcement of the decree. Yoon was questioned for several hours on Saturday, July 5, as part of the ongoing investigation. His legal team has dismissed the arrest request as “unreasonable” and vowed to challenge it in court. South Korea: Investigators Likely To Attempt To Execute Warrant To Detain Yoon Suk Yeol on January 3, Impeached President Says ‘Will Fight to the End’.

Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Arrest Again

