In the latest development, a clash has erupted between a notorious paramilitary force and the army in Sudan. Amid this, Indians in Sudan have been asked to take shelter in view of reported firings and clashes in the country. "In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors, and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," a tweet from Indian Embassy in Khartoum read. UN Voices Concern over Tense Situation in Sudan.

Sudan Unrest:

The Embassy of India in Sudan advises Indians to stay indoors in view of reported firings and clashes in the country pic.twitter.com/41tESh5r0v — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

