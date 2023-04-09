Hundreds protest in Khartoum, Sudan as government delayed deal again, unrest in Sudan. (Photo/Reuters)

Khartoum [Sudan], April 9 (ANI): The United Nations Human Rights Volker Turk has sounded the alarm over the tense situation in Sudan. He called on Sudan's rivals to work to overcome obstacles to civilian transition, Turkish News Agency Anadolu reported.

In a statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged all parties to redouble their efforts to restore a civilian-led government, News Agency Anadolu reported.

The UH Human Rights chief appealed to all parties of Sudan "to set aside entrenched positions and personal interests, to focus on the common interests of the Sudanese people by redoubling efforts towards restoration of a civilian-led government."

"Much work has been done and many positive steps were taken towards the signature of a final agreement, all efforts must now go to get the political transition back on the right path," he added.

Turk also urged "all sides to work together to overcome obstacles on security sector reform and avoid any further delays in the signing of the political agreement."

He also called on all Sudanese sides to de-escalate tensions and avoid violence.

"I witnessed first-hand the fervent, awe-inspiring determination of the people of Sudan, particularly young people and women - to stand up for human rights, an inclusive, civilian-led government, accountability and justice," Turk added, News Agency Anadolu reported.

The Alliance of Freedom and Change Forces, which represents civil forces, on Thursday had called for demonstrations after this new postponement of signing the agreement that would revive the democratic transition process after the 2021 coup.

April 6 is a symbolic date for Sudan's civil opposition, the anniversary of the uprisings in 1985 and 2019 that eventually toppled two leaders who had seized power in coups.

Last December, Sudan's military and political forces signed a framework agreement to resolve the months-long crisis.

Sudan is still ruled by a military leader, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who took power in an October 2021 coup, cancelling the transition to civilian rule agreed upon after the 2019 ouster of General Omar Bashir, who seized power in a 1989 coup.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a "military coup."

On December 5 of last year, a Political Framework Agreement was signed between civilian leaders and the military as the first step towards a political agreement and the restoration of a civilian-led Government.

However, the signing of the final political agreement, which was expected to take place on April 1 and then postponed to April 6, remains pending due to disagreements over key security and military reforms between the army and the paramilitary forces.

Sudan's transitional period which started in August 2019 was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024, News Agency Anadolu reported. (ANI)

