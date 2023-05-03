Taiwan's Defence Ministry detected 27 Chinese military aircraft and 7 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels around its territory. The ministry said they are closely monitoring the development. World War 3 Fears Intensify as Report Says US Allies Preparing for Possibility of War Over Taiwan.

Taiwan Detects Chinese Warplanes:

BREAKING: 27 Chinese warplanes and 7 PLAN vessels detected around Taiwan, Taiwanese defense ministry says pic.twitter.com/udcku7qPYK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)