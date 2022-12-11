Elon Musk on Sunday posted a cryptic tweet a day before the relaunch of Twitter Blue. "The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow," tweeted Musk. Previously, Musk had pitched the service as a means to combat spam and bot accounts on the platform. Twitter Blue: Microblogging Site To Relaunch Subscription Service With Verification on December 12; $8 for Android, $11 for iOS Users.

'The Bots Are In for a Surprise Tomorrow,' Says Elon Musk:

The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)