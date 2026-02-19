1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A controversy erupted after a Rajasthan BJP MLA made a gendered comparison between the present BJP government's budget and that of the previous Congress regime. While taking part in the debate on the budget on Monday, February 16, BJP MLA Bahadur Singh Koli compared the BJP government's financial plans to the "birth of a boy" and those of the previous Congress regime to the "birth of a girl". “Ours is a youth budget, theirs is an old-age budget. Our government gave birth to a boy in the very first budget, and then again in the second and third budgets. The one who gives birth to a boy in their youth is always useful," Bahadur said in the House. In his speech, Bahadur Singh Koli also took a swipe at the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot. Koli said that Gehlot's last budget before elections resulted in the "birth of a girl, not a boy". He further added that this was why the Congress is now in the Opposition. Responding to the viral video, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that he was ashamed that the BJP MLA in the clip belongs to Rajasthan. Viral Video: Rajasthan Youth Performs Dangerous Stunts Atop 282-Foot Jindal Tower in Hisar.

I'm Ashamed This BJP MLA Belongs to Rajasthan, Says Pawan Khera

I’m ashamed this BJP MLA belongs to Rajasthan. https://t.co/D2iSiAzyfG — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) February 19, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Pawan Khera). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).