Tens of thousands of people were evacuated as Typhoon Doksuri continued its path over China's capital, Beijing, and adjoining regions. Residents were strongly advised to remain indoors for their safety. The typhoon, which proved to be deadly, made landfall in the southern Fujian province on Friday after wreaking havoc in the Philippines. Since then, it has been sweeping northeastward across China. Several videos have surfaced on social media that show the intensity of Typhoon Doksuri. Beijing Issues Rainfall Alert as Typhoon Doksuri Brings Heavy Rain to North China.

Typhoon Doksuri in China Video

Typhoon Doksuri in China 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)