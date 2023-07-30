Tens of thousands of people were evacuated as Typhoon Doksuri continued its path over China's capital, Beijing, and adjoining regions. Residents were strongly advised to remain indoors for their safety. The typhoon, which proved to be deadly, made landfall in the southern Fujian province on Friday after wreaking havoc in the Philippines. Since then, it has been sweeping northeastward across China. Several videos have surfaced on social media that show the intensity of Typhoon Doksuri. Beijing Issues Rainfall Alert as Typhoon Doksuri Brings Heavy Rain to North China.

Typhoon Doksuri in China Video

ALERT 🚨 Typhoon Doksuri lashed China. Watch reported situation in Fujian pic.twitter.com/1ONz3ldjG6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 30, 2023

Typhoon Doksuri in China

#China's weather service warned #Beijing & nearby provinces as #TyphoonDoksuri brought hazardous weather conditions. Experts fear Saturday's downpour may cause worse flooding than the 2012 where 79 people died & thousands were evacuated. #esenyurt #ElvishArmy #Ukraine #Fujian pic.twitter.com/I1zSb9U9eU — Fasihuddin Mohammed (@FasihTaj) July 30, 2023

