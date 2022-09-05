The last working reactor of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was switched off from the grid. The nuclear plant, has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian worker s since the early days of the 6-month-old war.

Check Tweet:

#BREAKING Ukraine nuclear plant's last working reactor switched off from the grid: operator pic.twitter.com/EBoOA1gA6H — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)