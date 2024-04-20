The US is all set to withdraw its troops from the Niger, a report said. According to the New York Times, the US Department of State agreed to pull out about 1,000 troops from the West African country. The development comes as Niger is increasingly turning to Russia and away from Western powers. Niger has been under military rule since July 2023. US-Niger Tension: Russian Military Trainers Arrive in African Country Amid Deteriorating Relations With United States.

US to Withdraw Troops From Niger

NEW: US to withdraw 1,000 U.S. military personnel from Niger as Russians court the West African nation's military junta to replace American advisers - NY Times — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 20, 2024

