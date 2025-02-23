Kash Patel, the newly appointed FBI director, is reportedly set to take over as acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) next week, according to reports. His expected dual role comes amid growing concerns over federal law enforcement leadership under the Biden administration. Patel, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was narrowly confirmed by the Senate in a 51-49 vote, with two Republicans siding with Democrats. The ATF, responsible for gun crime investigations, operates under the Justice Department with over 5,200 employees and a $1.6 billion budget. Patel is likely to replace Marvin Richardson, the current acting ATF director. FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Bollywood-Style Welcome From Aide of Donald Trump, Who Shares Morphed Clip of Him Dancing to ‘Malhari’ Song From Ranveer Singh-Starrer Bajirao Mastani (Watch Video).

New FBI Chief Kash Patel to Oversee ATF

