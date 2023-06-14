US President Joe Biden reacted playfully to a question regarding alleged audio recordings of himself and the Ukrainian businessman who allegedly bribed him while he was vice president. “Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?” a journalist asked US President. Reacting to this, Biden turned around with a smile on his face, then seemed to chuckle to himself and shook his head as he turned to walk away. 'Transjester Americans' US President Joe Biden Has Slip of Tongue While Addressing On Ending The Ban on Transgender Americans Serving in the United States Military (Watch Video).

Biden Reacts Playfully:

WATCH: Biden grins, says nothing when asked about alleged tapes of him getting bribedpic.twitter.com/UEJwadq458 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)