Joe did it again! US President Joe Biden marked Pride Month 2023 by welcoming hundreds to the White House for a delayed celebration. However, he made a blunder while addressing the crowd. While recounting his actions as commander-in-chief, Biden said, "I was proud to have ended the ban on transjester Americans." He later corrected himself and continued with "transgender Americans serving in the United States military." Joe Biden Hits His Head While Getting Down From Marine Force One Days After Falling on Stage, Video Goes Viral.

'Transjester Americans'

BIDEN: "I was proud to have ended the ban on transjester Americans — transgender Americans — serving in the United States military" pic.twitter.com/GhVYmrAtxn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023

