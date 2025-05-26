In a shocking incident, a moving truck suddenly exploded, damaging nearby properties in Chicago, US, on Saturday, May 24. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera and has since gone viral on social media. The video shows the speeding truck suddenly catching fire and, within seconds, exploding. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, with the driver of the car escaping unharmed just before the explosion. As per reports, a leak in the propane gas tank caused the vehicle to explode. The truck, rented from Penske, was reportedly being used to move household items at around 8:45 AM on Wood Dale Road in Addison. US Blast: 1 Dead, 5 Injured in Suspected Terror Blast Outside Fertility Clinic in California’s Palm Springs (See Pics and Videos).

Speeding Rental Truck Explodes in Chicago

A speeding truck #exploded in #Chicago, damaging several houses;



Investigators suspect the #blast was caused by a leak in the propane gas tank on the truck.#explosions #blast #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/V8WmHbhY2U— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) May 26, 2025

